Turkey is producing one million protective masks, 5,000 medical overalls and 5,000 litres of alcohol-based disinfectants every week, the country's defence minister said.

"We have mobilised all fronts of the ministry to win the fight led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Hulusi Akar who held a teleconference on Friday with heads of armed forces to discuss preventive measures against the coronavirus outbreak.

He said 650 staff came from abroad since March 1 and they were quarantined. Of them, 84 remain under observation.

Akar recalled that Turkey dispatched medical aid to Italy and Spain, countries that are worst hit in Europe by the novel coronavirus.

Turkey has registered 20,921 coronavirus cases, and the death toll stands at 425.

A total of 484 people have fully recovered following treatment.