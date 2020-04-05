Pandemic-hit Italy cheered on Saturday after seeing its number of intensive care cases for the coronavirus that stretched its healthcare system to breaking point drop for the first time.

Even some of the most cautious health officials seized on the figures as evidence that the tide might be turning in the deadliest disaster the country has faced since World War II.

Civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli called the drop from 4,068 on Friday to 3,994 on Saturday a big moment in Italy's battle against Covid-19.

"This is a very important data point because the figure is decreasing for the first time," Borrelli told reporters.

"It is important because it allows our hospitals to breathe."

Caught off guard

The pace and strength with which the new disease swept across Italy's northern industrial heartland caught the country off guard.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte decided to impose an economically crippling lockdown in a bid to save the health care system from collapse.

He called in thousands of retired doctors and spent hundreds of millions of euros to shore up Italy's emergency wards.

But some hospitals still had to send out critical patients for treatment in less overwhelmed regions last month.

And doctors in the hardest hit areas at the peak of the Italian wave had to make life and death decisions about whom to try to save – and whom to send home.

But their efforts appeared to be showing results on Saturday.

Italy's coronavirus emergency commissioner Domenico Arcuri said the total number of intensive care beds across the country had almost doubled to 9,284 in the past month.

"Our fight against this unknown and invisible enemy continues unabated," Arcuri said Saturday.