Social distancing is an alien concept in the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesvos, as thousands of refugees jostle in the queues for toilets and showers.

International recommendations on how best to avoid contracting or passing on the coronavirus can seem light years away – only a handful of people wear masks, but even those are often homemade.

"What is the point of wearing a mask when I share the same toilet as 100 other people?" asks Hasmad, 36, from Kabul as he lines up to use a tap.

Greece has ordered confinement for all migrant camps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – and the 19,000 asylum seekers crammed into Moria are more at risk than most.

So far, they have escaped infection but the restrictions are tight.

"We are no longer allowed to go to town to go shopping," says Hasmad.

As a result, hundreds of residents rush to small open-air markets outside the camp.

'Impossible' to avoid close contact

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that Luxembourg would next week "probably" accept some of the 1,600 unaccompanied minors currently languishing in the Greek camp.

"Eight countries have said they are prepared" to take in unaccompanied minors, she said on German ZDF public television, without naming them, or revealing how many children Luxembourg was willing to take in.

"We are very, very grateful" to those EU nations willing to help out, von der Leyen said and warned that it was only a matter of time before the coronavirus reached the overcrowded Greek camps.

At the entrance, to the Moria camp refugees and volunteers from the NGO Asterias distribute soap and antiseptics.

"We tell them to stay away from each other but when we see the queues, it's impossible," Afghan doctor Ahmand Sina Taha, who works for the NGO Kitrinos, tells AFP.

In an olive grove near Moria, where rubbish accumulates in the ditches, thousands of men, women and children live under tents and in sheds due to lack of space in the camp.

Said, a 17-year-old Afghan, says he learnt about the pandemic from the internet but cannot convince his parents to take precautions.