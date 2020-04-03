The coronavirus pandemic is now spreading to military forces around the world and there are signs that this could have an impact on geopolitics.

Up until now, coronavirus has mostly upended civilian life with limitations on everyday activities as well as the economy, however, as military forces enter the front line fight against the virus, their chances of infection are also increasing.

The UK Ministry of Defence has withdrawn troops from Iraq in light of the coronavirus and is one of several military forces rethinking how their troops operate.

In a statement, the UK Ministry of Defence added that the coalition set up in 2014 to fight Daesh "has been paused for 60 days as a precaution due to the global pandemic".

Such actions are early signs of the political consequences that could emanate from the virus.

US troops in Iraq have been confined to their bases as Iraqis have yet to come to terms with social distancing, as the country only has 772 confirmed infections and 54 deaths. With US troops now mostly limited to their bases, this could open up opportunities for other actors.

With Iraq, a central battleground for influence between the US and Iran, the impact that the coronavirus could have is anybody's guess.

The US Atlantic Council think tank put the calculus as follows: "If Iran is focused domestically on pressures created by the coronavirus and chooses not to mobilise another round of Iraqi proxy militia attacks on US personnel, it could end the cycle of escalation. However, if Tehran elects to expend resources supporting renewed strikes, it should understand that the coronavirus is reconfiguring strategic equations in the United States in real-time."

American military power was dealt another setback as the largest aircraft carrier in the world, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, has seen the numbers of infected sailors increase to 114.

A symbol of American global military might could be out of commission for weeks if not months as not all 4,000 soldiers on board the aircraft carrier have been tested.

The New York Times summed up the potential shift in American military priorities as either "protecting troops from the virus" or "continuing its decades-old mission of patrolling the globe and engaging in combat if ordered to do so". But as the virus spreads its ability to do both will be limited.

There are also signs of discord within US military ranks when the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Modly, was fired for raising the alarm on the spread of the coronavirus aboard his ship after his memo was leaked to the press.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," said Captain Modly in the memo as he begged for help from his superiors.