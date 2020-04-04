A man wielding a knife attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon on Saturday, killing two people and wounding others, prosecutors said.

The alleged attacker was arrested by police nearby. Prosecutors did not identify him.

They said he had no documents but claimed to be Sudanese and to have been born in 1987.

Probe on

Prosecutors said that other people were also wounded but couldn’t confirm French media reports that there were seven other casualties, of whom one is in critical condition.

They also did not confirm reports that the man had shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is great) as he carried out the attack.

The office said it is evaluating whether the attack was motivated by terrorism, but that it has not launched any formal proceedings to treat it as such.