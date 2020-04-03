Troops and police in Ecuador have collected at least 150 bodies from streets and homes in the country's most populous city Guayaquil amid warnings that as many as 3,500 people could die of the coronavirus in the city and surrounding province in the coming months.

A joint military and police task force sent out to gather corpses in the horror-struck port city had collected 150 in just three days, government spokesman Jorge Wated said late Wednesday.

Residents had published videos on social media showing abandoned bodies in the streets in the Latin American city worst hit by the pandemic.

Some left desperate messages for authorities to take away the corpses of people who had died in their homes.

Authorities have not confirmed how many of the dead were victims of the coronavirus.

Rosa Romero, 51, lost her husband Bolivar Reyes and had to wait a day for his body to be removed from their home.

A week later, amid the chaos of the city's mortuary system, she does not know where it is.

"In the forensic bureau they told us that they had taken him to the Guasmo Hospital. We went there to find him but he was not registered anywhere," Romero told

A 15-hour curfew imposed in the city makes further searching difficult.

Government apology

The government's spokesman apologized in a message broadcast on state television late Wednesday.

He said mortuary workers had been unable to keep up with the removal of bodies because of the curfew.

"We acknowledge any errors and apologize to those who had to wait days for their loved ones to be taken away," Wated said.

Mortuary workers in masks and protective clothing were seen carrying plastic-wrapped coffins in the city on Wednesday as authorities tried to cope with the backlog of dead.