Another 6.65 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the most ever recorded, as the coronavirus forces businesses to shut down nationwide, the country's Labor Department reported on Thursday.

The number of first-time applications for jobless benefits for the week ended March 28 was double the amount registered in the previous week, which was revised up by 24,000 to 3.3 million — the previous record, according to the data.

"Nearly every state providing comments cited the Covid-19 virus," the report said, noting a wider impact across more industries, especially hotels, but also manufacturing and retail.

The result far surpassed even the highest of estimates by economists, and reflected the growing damage to the US economy as the pandemic worsens and the growing death toll prompts more states to impose lockdowns.

Bustling cities have been turned into ghost towns, as Covid-19 restrictions have forced shops, restaurants and offices to close, leaving grocery stores and hospitals the lone epicenters of activity.

Some economists are predicting the worst job losses since World War II with the country already in a severe recession.

In the same week of last year, only 211,000 people requested benefits for the first time.

'No words'

Even analysts who had expected grim figures were stunned.

"No words for this," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.