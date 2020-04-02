WORLD
100 Taliban militants to be released from Afghan jails
Afghans watch a live TV broadcast at a restaurant during an agreement-signing ceremony between the US and the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan on February 29, 2020. / Reuters Archive
April 2, 2020

The Afghan government will release 100 Taliban prisoners from jails on Thursday, said a senior security official, adding that in exchange, the Taliban would release 20 Afghan security members.

The prisoner swap is part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war.

The release of 100 Taliban militants is the first step towards a subsequent exchange of 6,000 prisoners held by the Afghan government and the insurgent group.

The Taliban were not immediately available for comment.

SOURCE:Reuters
