Amazon workers staged a demonstration at one of its warehouses near Detroit, another US protest this week over staff concerns about contracting the novel coronavirus on the job.

It comes after a worker based there had tested positive for the virus.

The news reflects the operational risks facing the world’s largest online retailer if more workers contract Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and if their peers quit in protest.

Earlier this week, employees at an Amazon fulfillment centers in Staten Island, New York joined a walkout, and others went on strike at a company facility near Florence, Italy.

Amazon fired the organiser of the New York walkout after he allegedly put others at risk by violating a company request to stay at home for two weeks, a dismissal that prompted the city to open an investigation.