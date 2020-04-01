Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia urged Muslims on Tuesday to wait for a while before making plans to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage until there is more clarity about the global containment of the deadly coronavirus pandemic

Every year, nearly 2.5 million pilgrims visit the holy sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for a week-long ritual, which is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for every able-bodied Muslim.

The kingdom stopped umrah, a non-mandatory pilgrimage, in late February due to the pandemic. With the rising Covid-19 cases around the world, the cancellation of the Hajj pilgrimage, which starts in late July, is also on cards.

Muslims around the world shudder seeing the pictures of empty Kaaba, a cube-shaped building towards which they pray, since it's almost always full of pilgrims making rounds and reading verses of the Quran.

If the Hajj pilgrimage is truly cancelled this year, it won't be the first, however.

Here are some historical events that prevented Muslims from visiting the holy city in the last 1,400 years.

The attack on Kaaba by Abraha

In 570 AD, Yemeni governor Abraha was building a cathedral in the city of Sanaa to make a new centre for pilgrimage.

He realised that the Kaaba already served that purpose, so he organised a major military expedition to destroy Mecca to direct pilgrims to his cathedral and make Yemen the only destination for pilgrimage.

In 570 AD, a year before the birth of Prophet Muhammed, he launched an invasion campaign to Hejaz. He reportedly aided his large army with one elephant. As they came close to the holy Kaaba, the elephant did not move further.

The residents of Mecca, who were incapable and unprepared to stand against Abraha’s army, fled to the mountains. That year, people could not make the pilgrimage to Mecca, fearing war. Several historians have reported that Abraha's forces could not maintain the siege as they were struck by "divine" powers, which eventually crushed his army and ended the siege.

Qarmatians' massacre of pilgrims

The number of people who came to Mecca for the pilgrimage began to decrease each year after the Shiite Qarmatians State started to carry out continuous attacks on Mecca and its pilgrimage routes before 930 AD.

Islamic scholars issued a fatwa in 930 banning the pilgrimage to Mecca pilgrimage because of the lack of life and property security.