Landmine kills at least 7 civilians in southern Afghanistan
The blast occurred in Helmand province where both the Taliban and Daesh are said to be active.
Afghan security personnel stand guard near the site of an attack to a Sikh temple in Kabul on March 25, 2020. / AFP Archive
April 1, 2020

At least seven civilians were killed on Wednesday in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials said.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said a vehicle set off a landmine in the Nahr-e-Saraj district on the main Herat-Kandahar highway in the morning.

"The blast happened when a minibus hit the landmine planted by the Taliban on the main highway," Umer Zwak told Anadolu Agency.

Seven people were killed besides two being wounded, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, eight civilians were killed in a similar roadside attack in Musa Qala district of the province.

Stalled peace process

Violence in Afghanistan continues unabated despite a landmark deal between the US and the Taliban in February.

The agreement was to be followed by a prisoner exchange between Kabul and the insurgent group, as well as intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.

However, the peace process remains stalled as differences persist between the two sides.

According to official sources, there are 12,000 to 15,000 inmates, including foreigners from Pakistan, Central Asia, and Gulf countries, in different prisons across the war-torn country.

The Taliban has demanded the release of 5,000 of their militants in return for the release of 1,000 captives, including government officials and security personnel.

The Afghan government, however, insists on releasing them in phases along with intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire in place.

It had announced a 21-member committee under a former intelligence chief to kickstart the dialogue. The peace delegation, however, was rejected by the insurgents.

The committee has been endorsed by President Ashraf Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah.

Although Ghani won the 2019 presidential election, Abdullah said the polls had been rigged. Both the presidential candidates took parallel oaths.

The two had co-operated to build a government of national unity in 2014 with the backing of the US.

SOURCE:AA
