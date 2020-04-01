At least seven civilians were killed on Wednesday in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, officials said.

A spokesman for the provincial governor said a vehicle set off a landmine in the Nahr-e-Saraj district on the main Herat-Kandahar highway in the morning.

"The blast happened when a minibus hit the landmine planted by the Taliban on the main highway," Umer Zwak told Anadolu Agency.

Seven people were killed besides two being wounded, he added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, eight civilians were killed in a similar roadside attack in Musa Qala district of the province.

Stalled peace process

Violence in Afghanistan continues unabated despite a landmark deal between the US and the Taliban in February.

The agreement was to be followed by a prisoner exchange between Kabul and the insurgent group, as well as intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.