The coronavirus pandemic is pushing healthcare systems across the world to the brink, leaving many countries unable to keep up with the need to supply their healthcare workers with necessary protective measures and hospitals with the equipment needed to treat victims of the virus.

A dearth in ventilators, for example, risks causing tens of thousands of excess deaths, as the Covid-19 virus primarily attacks the respiratory system.

But another shortage evident is in the number of trained health workers available - a factor that could just as easily contribute to higher death tolls.

As governments recall retired health workers to plug the shortfalls, one aspect that is becoming increasingly clear is the extent to which the healthcare systems are reliant on those of immigrant backgrounds.

Despite its tough-on-immigration campaign platform, the UK’s Conservative government has automatically extended visas for health and emergency workers whose residency status was due to expire in October.

The US State Department has been heavily criticised for seemingly offering to expedite applications for immigrant visa hopefuls who have backgrounds in healthcare.

A sober fact to highlight the role immigrants already play in the healthcare systems of Western nations, the first three doctors to die due to the coronavirus were all of immigrant backgrounds.

Adil el Tayar, Amged el Hawrani, and Habib Zaidi succumbed to the virus last week, as the UK grapples with an explosion in case numbers.

Given the rise in anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric in the UK many have pointed out that those of migrant backgrounds play a crucial role in keeping the country going during times of national emergencies.