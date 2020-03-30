North Korea said on Monday that “reckless remarks” by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear that Washington has no intention of resuming nuclear talks, and warned that it is now compelled to pay back “the pains the US has imposed on our people.”

After a teleconference of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations last week, Pompeo told reporters the international community must remain united in urging North Korea to return to nuclear talks and in continuing to apply pressure on its nuclear and missile programs.

Pompeo’s remarks showed the US has no strategy to stop “a countdown of confrontation,” North Korea said in a statement attributed to its new Foreign Ministry department director general in charge of negotiations with Washington.

The statement said Pompeo's comments “seriously impaired the signboard of dialogue put up by the US president as a decoy to buy time and create the environment favourable for himself.” It referred to a recent personal letter that President Donald Trump sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which North Korea said was aimed at maintaining good relations and offering cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Pay back?