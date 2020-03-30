WORLD
Trump says guidelines to slow coronavirus spread may get tougher
More than a million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.
US President Donald Trump opens a box containing a 5-minute test for Covid-19 in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington, US. / AP
March 30, 2020

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he may toughen up current guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 Americans.

“The guidelines will be very much as they are, maybe even toughened up a little bit,” he told reporters in remarks at the White House.

Trump had earlier addressed the nation saying more than a million Americans had been tested for coronavirus and urged people to continue to follow social distancing measures through April to prevent the virus from spreading.

"Every one of us has a role to play in winning this war. Every citizen, family, and business can make the difference in stopping the virus. This is our shared patriotic duty. Challenging times are ahead for the next 30 days and this is a very vital 30 days," Trump told reporters at the White House.

He referred to the testing number as a milestone.

Trump said the United States had begun to acquire personal protective equipment from overseas.

"We're getting it from all over the world and we're also sending things that we don't need to other parts," he said.

Trump said he had just spoken with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and that the United State would be sending Italy about $100 million worth of medical supplies that are not needed in the United States.

