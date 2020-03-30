Malians voted in a long-delayed parliamentary election on Sunday, barely a day after the country recorded its first coronavirus death and with the leading opposition figure kidnapped and believed to be in the hands of militants.

There were security fears about the vote to elect new MPs to the 147-seat National Assembly even before the war-torn West African country recorded its first coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

No official turnout figures were released after the polls closed in the evening but it was clear to observers that fears of the virus and the threat posed by militants had kept the numbers down.

At midday, observers from a group of civil society associations had put it at 7.5 percent.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse admitted earlier that the turnout had not been very high.

"I appeal to the voters: remember to respect the barrier gestures and use the sanitary measures," he said as he voted, adding that the numbers voting were "sufficiently satisfactory".

Just hours before polls opened on Sunday came the news of the country's first coronavirus death – a 71-year-old man recently returned from France. Mali's number of confirmed infections has risen to 20.

There are fears that the impoverished state of some 19 million people – where large swathes of territory lie outside state control – is particularly exposed to a Covid-19 outbreak.

"I came to vote, but I'm afraid," said Souleymane Diallo, a 34-year-old teacher voting in the capital Bamako.

"As you can see there's nobody here. Maybe because it's the morning, but it's also not surprising because of the situation."

The first elections results are not expected for several days. A second round is scheduled for April 19.

First elections since 2013

It is the country's first parliamentary poll since 2013 when President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's Rally for Mali party won a substantial majority.

Parliamentary elections were meant to take place again in late 2018 following Keita's re-election, but the poll was postponed several times, largely due to security concerns.

Some 200,000 people displaced by the near-daily violence in Mali's centre and north were not able to vote, a government official has said.

The security ministry said that out of close to 12,500 polling stations, 274 were not able to open.

The army said it had been caught in one "ambush" in Madoro, near the Burkina Faso border, which has been a flashpoint for militant violence for months.