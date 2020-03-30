World stock markets mostly tumbled and oil prices plunged on Monday despite fresh Chinese and Australian stimulus to shore up an economy shattered by the coronavirus fallout.

Australia was out on its own – its stock market surging 7 percent as the country's virus infections slowed, while after the close of trade in Sydney the government unveiled an income-support plan worth $80 billion.

Crude oil meanwhile struck the lowest levels in more than 17 years on Monday, with Brent North Sea tumbling to $22.58 per barrel at one point.

"Estimates for the (oil) demand side are being revised downwards on an almost daily basis, while on the supply side there is still no sign of any reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Russia" regarding their price war, Commerzbank said in a client note.

There are warnings that oil could sink even further as storage tanks around the world approach full capacity.

Elsewhere Monday, the dollar climbed across the board, while Asian stock markets mostly fell following Friday's steep drop on Wall Street and Europe.

Jubilation over last week's enormous US stimulus package has largely faded, with investors returning their attention to the soaring infection and death rate figures of the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed off Washington's stimulus measures worth more than $2 trillion.

While the disease ravages populations and the global economy grinds to a halt with 40 percent of the planet in lockdown, experts are struggling to get a grip on the scale of the crisis that is forecast to cause a worldwide recession.

Dark days ahead