The British media of late seems to be obsessed with Italy and how it is coping with the corona virus. Tomes of newspaper articles have followed up, it seems, on one simple but moving live TV interview with a doctor there who fought to hold back the tears as he spoke of those who have died and how doctors and nurses cannot cope with the epidemic.

International media, in particular in old Europe, is also feasting itself on the Italy story, which in recent days took a new turn when China tried to suggest through its own media that the virus actually started there and not in China as it is commonly believed.

Conspiracy theorists seized on this and filled up our timelines about where and how it started while the levels of racism against China mounted to new, alarming levels.

Yet are the conspiracy theorists and mainstream media as a whole really doing the subject justice? Or are they pandering to Trump who would like nothing more than the media spotlight to stay focused on Europeans [read white folk] dying in hospitals in EU countries with the blame firmly attributed to China?

Just as European media refuses to cover quite important stories like the Yellow Vest movement in France, it seems that is also doing a pretty good job at navigating around the prickly subject of Iran’s US sanctions and the consequences they are having on the virus, which is having a gargantuan impact on people’s lives there.

How did we just stop reporting on the biggest sufferer, by far, of the virus and how Trump’s sanctions are just throwing gasoline onto the fire?

Time and time again Trump made bold statements about how the sanctions would not affect medical supplies, which we all knew was folly as, when a currency tumbles, that automatically makes foreign drugs much more expensive – which, in itself, has cost lives in Iran. Few western journalists though care to mention this in their reports or opeds.

But worse, much worse, in the media scrum for corona coverage around the world, with stories which are closer to the hearts of Europeans – like the repatriation of British tourists in Morocco back to the UK or Boris Johnson being the last victim of the virus itself – the subject of Iran and a new story emerging there gets airbrushed out of the picture altogether.

There are now reports that vital medical aid, sent from the West to Iran is being blocked by Romanian and Bulgarian officials who, acting under the auspices of the US sanctions, are afraid to let the lorries through due to impunities measures which their governments will have to forebear.

How will we in the West, or indeed Trump supporters, sleep at night though? How will we recount to our children and grandchildren how the “war” on the corona virus actually meant that sanctions which we all support mean that thousands more Iranians drop deal like flies because of the nefarious undertone and intention of the sanctions?

The Trump statement made in 2017 about the sanctions not affecting medicines and medical supplies was simply a lie. But will western hacks report on it?

Iran has just under 30,000 cases of corona at the time of writing, but in reality the figures could be much higher, perhaps even more than Italy or China.

But as footage emerges on social media of trucks laden with emergency medical equipment destined for Iran are stranded at EU borders, Europe is now complicit in the systematic destruction of Iran through an epidemic.

Bodies are literally piling up in morgues across the country as the world just focuses on selfish British people who panic buy in supermarkets or celebrities who contract the virus and whose lives are turned upside down by the inconvenience of having to remain confined to their gated Hollywood mansions.

This is the real story of corona. How we have lost our moral compass and become savages, signing off Trump’s sordid scheme to kill off thousands of Iranians while the world’s media failed to see the real story amidst the tomes of cliches replicated about pilgrimages and Islam.