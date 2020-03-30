The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses said.

A number of sensitive sites, including the presidential palace compound, a military school and an air base close to Sanaa airport, were hit, and loud explosions were heard across the city, residents said.

The coalition said the operation was aimed at destroying "legitimate military targets including Houthi ballistic batteries, which threaten civilian lives."

Bombings in Sanaa city have been rare since September when Saudi Arabia launched indirect talks with the Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and most of northern Yemen.

The warring parties had also welcomed a UN call for an immediate truce to help fight the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

But fierce battles have resumed in Al Jawf and Marib provinces since last month as the Saudi-led coalition resumed air strikes against several towns and villages.