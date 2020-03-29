The European Commission will propose a new stimulus package to help the bloc recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday.

"To ensure recovery the Commission will propose changes in the MFF proposal that will allow to address the fallout of the coronavirus crisis," von der Leyen said in a statement.

The MFF is the multi-annual financial framework (MFF), the European Union's long-term budget.

"This will include a stimulus package that will ensure that cohesion within the Union is maintained through solidarity and responsibility," she added.

"At this juncture, the President is not excluding any options within the limits of the treaty."

Last month, EU leaders failed to reach agreement on an extension to the upcoming seven-year budget plan, for the years, 2021 to 2027. They could not agree either on how much each sector should receive.

Although talks have continued since then, the novel coronavirus pandemic has spread further across Europe, which now accounts for two thirds of the global death toll: 21,334 out of the latest world total of 30,003.