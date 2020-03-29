Mali recorded its first coronavirus death on Saturday, a day before the West African country voted in a long-delayed parliamentary election threatened by both the pandemic and security concerns.

The kidnapping of the leader of the main opposition party earlier in the week has also cast a pall over the vote, with a security source saying he is "likely" in the hands of a militia group.

Several opposition parties on Saturday called for the vote to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen 18 people test positive since the country's first case was diagnosed on Wednesday.

Health Minister Michel Sidibe said late Saturday - just hours before polls opened the following day - that a patient who had tested positive had died earlier in the day.

"We have a death today," he said, "because the virus was in his lungs."

Though sub-Saharan Mali has had relatively few cases so far compared to other continents, the impoverished nation of some 19 million people - where large swathes of territory lie outside state control - is just the kind of state experts fear is particularly vulnerable.

Militia recordings claim abduction

In an unprecedented and shocking twist just days before the vote, veteran opposition leader Soumaila Cisse was kidnapped while campaigning in the conflict-ravaged centre of the country.

Cisse, 70, who has come second in three presidential elections, and six members of his team were abducted on Wednesday in an attack in which his bodyguard was killed.

"According to our information, the opposition leader was likely kidnapped by militias from central Mali claiming to be from Amadou Koufa," a security source said.

Fulani preacher Amadou Koufa leads the Katiba Macina militia, a branch of the al-Qaeda-aligned Group in central Mali.

Cisse and his entourage are probably now "far from where they were abducted," the security source said.

A source close to Cisse also said the opposition leader was in the hands of the Koufa's Katiba Macina.