The Taliban refused to negotiate with the team announced by the Afghan government, the militant group's spokesman said on Saturday, in a potential setback to the next steps of the US-brokered peace process.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group would not negotiate with the team as it was not selected in a way that included "all Afghan factions".

The Afghan government announced a team late on Thursday, which was later praised as "inclusive" by US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

The United States signed a troop withdrawal deal with the Taliban in February, but progress on moving to negotiations between the militant group and the Afghan government has been delayed by a feud between Afghan politicians and disagreement between the Taliban and the government over the release of prisoners and a possible ceasefire as preconditions for talks.

Mujahid said the fact the team was announced by the Afghan government "violated" its agreement with the United States and that not all sides had agreed to the team.

"In order to reach true and lasting peace, the aforementioned team must be agreed upon by all effective Afghan sides so that it can represent all sides," he said.