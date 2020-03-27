WORLD
Use soap, not guns, and fight virus with 'bare hands,' Pakistani video says
Pakistan is the latest country to employ creative public safety campaigns to increase awareness.
A volunteer of the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare programme, wears disposable polythene gloves during an awareness session on handling suspected carriers of coronavirus (Covid-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, March 26, 2020. / Reuters
March 27, 2020

Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is making sure the threat coronavirus from coronavirus can cross language barriers.

It is using an animated, Pashto-language video to warn its population about the coronavirus — and taking a shot at its gun culture in the process.

In the video, directed by Zeeshan Parvez, set in a field amid lightning, protagonist Pabo "Badmash," or Pabo the Thug, is setting out to defeat the virus. Villagers offer him a wooden bat, a pistol, a sword and even a rocket launcher.

But Pabo astounds them by refusing, saying he will defeat the enemy with his "bare hands." 

He then proceeds to wash his hands with soap — and even checks to ensure he has lathered them for 20 seconds, as recommended.

"The soap is my law," says Pabo, playing on the saying "the gun is my law," a common refrain among many Pashtun tribes for whom gun ownership is deeply engrained.

Parwez, a Pakistani-Canadian who owns a video production house in Peshawar, the provincial capital, said the idea was to make the video relate to people sometimes overlooked in government campaigns.

"'The gun is my law' is one of the most used lines in Pashto slang. To replace 'gun' with 'soap' was the perfect rhyming choice."

Pakistan is the latest country to employ creative public safety campaigns to increase awareness.

Last month, Vietnam initiated a project involving a catchy music video, which includes demonstrations of hand-washing. India has roped in celebrities to push their campaigns.

Pakistan has more than 1,200 confirmed infections, the highest number in South Asia.

Nine people have died.

Public awareness

Many parts of the country have imposed lockdowns, but authorities say they have struggled to get people to cooperate due to a lack of awareness.

They say that is particularly a problem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, which saw the country's first death from the virus last week.

So, two weeks ago, the government reached out to media and communication specialists asking them to help.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government realises that this war will only be won if we win the public awareness war," the province's health minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, told Reuters.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRT World
