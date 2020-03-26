Christians have chosen not to dip consecrated bread into the single, shared chalice whereas, Sunday masses have also been suspended. Loving thy neighbour now also means staying away from them.

Similarly for Muslims where communal prayers are an essential part of daily life performed five times per day, have also had to modify practices. In countries like Turkey mosques and other places of worship have been closed, which includes Friday prayers for Muslims until further notice.

That, however, hasn’t stopped people from continuing to worship or turning to their faith.

For many people, religion is not only a way of coping with hard times but it is also an overarching framework for living one’s life.

With much of Turkey under a self-imposed quarantine, mosques have begun a new tradition each night by making short sermons or reciting the Quran, the Muslim holy book, melodically over the tannoy system.

Normally the loudspeakers call the faithful to the prayer, now they also convey a different message each night.

The higher aim, ultimately, is to keep people’s spirits high and to offer a sense of routine for people that may have spent the best part of the day at home.

In times of fear, faith can be a soothing balm.

The Catholic Church has recommended that its followers can turn directly to God and seek forgiveness instead of relying on priests as intermediaries. In times of crises, even the Catholic Church has become a little Protestant.