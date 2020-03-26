WORLD
2 MIN READ
Venezuela blasts US Maduro indictment as 'coup'
The US offered a $15 million reward for information that leads to the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after indicting him on allegations of "narco-terrorism."
Venezuela blasts US Maduro indictment as 'coup'
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to deliver his annual state of the nation speech, in Caracas, Venezuela on January 14, 2020 / Reuters
March 26, 2020

Venezuela's foreign minister accused Washington of a coup attempt Thursday after the US Justice Department indicted President Nicolas Maduro for "narco-terrorism."

Jorge Arreaza charged that President Donald Trump was "once more attacking the Venezuelan people and its democratic institutions, using a new form of coup d'etat based on miserable, vulgar and unfounded accusations."

In an extremely rare criminal case against a foreign head of state, the Justice Department indicted Maduro and several of his top ministers after accusing him of leading a cocaine-trafficking group called "The Cartel of the Suns "and offered $15 million for information leading to his capture.

Investigators say the organisation worked hand-in-hand with the rebel Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which the United States has labelled a "terrorist organization," to export hundreds of tonnes of drugs a year.

Recommended

Maduro, Venezuela's president since 2013, and other top regime officials are alleged to have used cocaine as a "weapon" to flood the US over the past two decades.

The State Department announced 18 indictments of Maduro and 14 other current and former officials, saying it was targeting broad corruption at the top of a government it blames for the South American country's desperate poverty.

"For more than 20 years, Maduro and a number of high-ranking colleagues allegedly conspired with the FARC, causing tons of cocaine to enter and devastate American communities," said Attorney General Bill Barr.

"It's time to call out this regime for what it is," he added. "The Maduro regime is awash in corruption and criminality."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin