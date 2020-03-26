A trailer-truck smashed into multiple cars stopped on a motorway, killing 15 people and injuring a dozen in Egypt’s capital late on Wednesday, authorities and state media reported.

The deadly collision occurred a few hours after Egypt’s nighttime curfew took effect to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After dusk, public transport shuts down and people are forbidden from entering the streets unless they have an exemption.

Authorities said a string of microbuses, trucks and cars were lined up at a checkpoint on a road from southern Egypt into central Cairo waiting for officers to approve their curfew exemptions.

The truck loaded with construction materials ploughed into the cluster of vehicles at high speed, the state-owned Al Ahram newspaper said.