American senators have pushed through the largest rescue package in US history, worth over $2.2 trillion.

The sum, which dwarfs the $800 billion bailout following the 2008 recession, is aimed at mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are currently more than 470,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally, with more than 21,000 deaths.

The virus is believed to have originated in animals sold at a wet market in the Chinese region of Wuhan.

Businesses and the workers they employ have been hit hard by the disease as customers stay at home to protect themselves from the disease. In many areas across the globe, non-essential retailers have been asked to close as part of shutdowns.

Like workers elsewhere, those in the US face the prospect of job losses in the near future, as firms’ liquidity dries up.

“The gears of the American economy have ground to a halt,” said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer.

The American bailout, like ones in the UK and other Western economies, is primarily aimed at ensuring cash flow throughout the crisis.

Businesses and state governments will benefit from a $500 billion fund, which will give them access to loans and grants to keep tiding over.

An additional $367 billion will be earmarked for smaller businesses to cover company payroll.

The package also includes direct aid for individuals - most American adults will receive one time payments of $1,200 under the bailout, with an additional $500 for each child.

Unemployment protections were also increased to $600 a week over a maximum four-month period.

Officials in the UK have not gone as far as implementing direct payouts to individual citizens, but have guaranteed 80 percent of salary for workers not able to attend their jobs.

The US payouts came after intense debate between Democrats and Republicans, with some among the latter, arguing that generous unemployment protections would disincentivise work.