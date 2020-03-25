WORLD
2 MIN READ
Flipkart stops services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight, but a federal government advisory suggested exempting e-commerce deliveries of essentials such as food and medical equipment in addition to grocery stores and banks.
Flipkart stops services as India lockdown impedes online grocery deliveries
The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2019. REUTERS / Reuters
March 25, 2020

Walmart's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the lockdown from Tuesday midnight, but a federal government advisory suggested exempting e-commerce deliveries of essentials such as food and medical equipment in addition to grocery stores and banks.

Flipkart, whose services include grocery deliveries, did not say how long the suspension would last.

"Our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible," the notice said.

Amazon India's pantry service that delivers groceries was also not available in several cities. It has not said, however that it is suspending pantry services, only that it will halt orders for non-essential products to prioritise customers’ critical needs.

Recommended

Modi's announcement led to long queues at grocery stores in cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai as customers began panic buying before the ban came into effect.

Even before Modi's announcement, several cities across India had begun imposing curfews though essential services were allowed. But different state orders created confusion and disrupted online deliveries, including grocery supplies.

Alibaba-backed online grocer BigBasket said its services had been impacted.

"We are working with the local authorities for the passes and permits that allow movement of personnel and vehicles involved," BigBasket said in a statement.

The company also said it was booked for the next seven days in almost all the cities it operated in, highlighting stockpiling by customers. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin