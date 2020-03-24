Coronavirus cases first appeared in Turkey on March 11, and have been increasing rapidly just like they are in the rest of the world. There have been at least 1,529 infections and 37 deaths in the country because of Covid-19.

TRT World has looked into where and how someone can get tested in Turkey. Health authorities recommend that patients who believe they have been infected with the coronavirus to seek help from Family Health Centres (ASM), Prof Dr Nur Baran Aksakal says.

Dr Baran Aksakal has been continuing her academic investigations and studies in Gazi University Department of Public Health. She is also a member of World Health Organization’s European Technical Advisory Group of Experts (ETAGE) on immunisation.

Dr Baran Aksakal points out that not everyone who wants to get tested will be tested, that they have to fit a certain criteria.

“The family health centre will ask diagnostic questions; if the patient fits these diagnostic criteria, then he or she will be fitted with a mask if they came in without one, and sent to the secondary or tertiary stage of the Covid-19 response.”

“What’s important is whether the patient came in from overseas recently, or had contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19,” she adds.

If the patient went directly to the hospital exhibiting symptoms that health officials suspect may fit Covid-19 symptoms,” Dr Baran Aksakal hypothesises, “then he or she will be fitted with a mask, isolated and a sample will be taken. If negative, they will be observed for 48 hours and tested again. If positive [for Covid-19], standard treatment will begin.”

Dr Baran Aksakal warns not everyone who has a runny nose should rush to a health clinic or to hospital to avoid overwhelming healthcare professionals and the infrastructure. In those cases, she recommends, the patient should call the emergency hotline 184.

According to Dr Baran Aksakal, Turkey’s Ministry of Health shares its findings with the Science Board but does not specify the number of cases per city to avoid public panic. Dr Baran Aksakal also says she receives minute-by-minute information from colleagues but that this information remains private.