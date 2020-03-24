Ninety-two Chadian soldiers have been killed in the deadliest attack ever by Boko Haram militants on armed forces in the country, President Idriss Deby Itno said on Tuesday.

"We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers," in the attack overnight Sunday in Boma, the president said.

"It's the first time we have lost so many men," he added, after visiting the site of the attack in the Lac province, which borders Niger and Nigeria.

The attack on soldiers on the Boma peninsula lasted at least seven hours, and reinforcements sent to help out were also targeted, one soldier told AFP news agency.

He said 24 army vehicles were destroyed, including armoured vehicles, and captured military arms were carried off in speedboats by Boko Haram.

"The enemy has hit at our defences hard in this zone," a senior officer said.