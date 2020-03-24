It’s not just mask makers and hand sanitiser producers that are benefiting from a boom in business after the outbreak of the coronavirus, fraudsters are also cashing in on fears surrounding the deadly disease.

Some scams are adaptations of common techniques that are already out there, such as online phishing, others are aimed directly at marketing snake oil solutions to the illness.

The explosion in such criminal techniques suggests that fraudsters are fully aware of the panic and anxiety many feel after the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in China’s Wuhan province in December last year.

In a sign of how sophisticated these scams have become, many reference or try to imitate actual government policies, in order to lure people in.

In one instance of such tactics being deployed, police in the British territory of Jersey warned that scammers were sending texts pretending to be tax officials offering pandemic-related rebates.

A number of people on the island were sent messages informing them that they had been issued a rebate of 558 pounds ($650) by the government, which they could redeem by clicking through to a link.

Upon entering the website that is linked, however, people are tricked into handing over personal data, such as bank account credentials that can be used to dry an individual of their savings.

While governments across the globe are working on financial rescue measures for businesses and individuals, such schemes are still in their planning stages and have yet to be deployed.

In any case, authorities will not be using mass texts or emails to disburse financial aid.

In the English county of Dorset, police warned that: “There have been 1360 websites registered that contain either corona or COVID in the URL. Scammers are gearing up to cash in on our concerns in a huge way.”

The phenomenon is global and varied in the actual scams being used. In the US the Department of Justice has taken action against a website, which purported to sell coronavirus vaccine kits for a delivery fee of $4.95. Upon entering their payment details to pay the charge, the scam victims’ credit card details were stolen.

For the record, while scientists across the globe are working restlessly to find a vaccine, it will be months or even more than a year before one is ready for mass dissemination.