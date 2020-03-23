If any two genres of images have come to define the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, they are likely to be either health workers wearing face masks or empty aisles in supermarkets.

To be clear, supermarkets have insisted there are no shortages of stock in their warehouses and supply chains for retailers continue to operate robustly as governments keep trade links open globally.

That hasn’t stopped the influx of images around the world of shoppers flooding supermarkets and leaving behind in their wake, barren supermarket shelves gutted of all produce.

Though the media focus has largely been on Western states, such as the US, France, the UK, and Australia, similar outbreaks of panic buying have taken place in Cairo in Egypt and Manilla in the Philippines.

In Hong Kong, a delivery man was robbed of 600 rolls of toilet paper by a suspect armed with a knife.

Authorities have gone to great lengths to ease concerns and relay to customers that there is no need to panic buy.

The British government, for example, has assured shoppers that there is no ongoing shortage of food and supplies in the country, and that panic buying may create unnecessary strain on vulnerable groups, such as older people, those with dietary requirements, and the disabled.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has similarly pleaded with his compatriots not to hoard products, calling the trend 'ridiculous’ and ‘un-Australian’.

Even in countries with restrictions on movement connected to the coronavirus outbreak, exceptions have been made that allow food stores and pharmacies to be kept open so that citizens have access to essentials.

This is evident in Italy, which has implemented a lockdown except for people walking their pets and going to buy food.

While not a universal phenomenon as some countries continue to have well stocked supermarkets, the prevalence of panic buying across geographically and culturally distant countries suggests a common cause rooted in psychology rather than habits or traits tied to individual countries or regions.

Anxiety and control

Psychiatrists have long established a link between emotional distress and uncertainty on one hand, and the phenomenon of hoarding on the other.