Governments scrambling to defend their own economies against the coronavirus pandemic are being urged to coordinate to ward off a long-term global recession and future waves of infections.

The head of the OECD group of advanced economies said the coordination ought to exceed both the 1930s New Deal and the Marshall Plan, which rebuilt Europe after World War II.

A global recession looks "increasingly likely" in the first half of this year, "and we must act now to avoid a protracted recession", said Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Only a sizeable, credible, internationally coordinated effort can deal with the immediate public health emergency, buffer the economic shock and develop a path towards recovery," he said in a weekend statement.

While many governments are unveiling titanic spending packages against the Covid-19 pandemic, exceeding even the 2008 financial crisis, there has so far been no collective action plan from as such as the G7 or G20.

Gurria said governments had to work together to ensure progress on the scientific front including mass testing and vaccine research.

On the economic front, he said authorities should address areas as direct cash help for the self-employed, who in some countries are not receiving the help being offered to those in full-time or salaried jobs.

Amid talk of bailouts for strategic companies, the OECD chief said governments should also extend aid to small and medium-sized companies, especially in services and tourism.

"Everything must be done to earn the confidence of citizens, who felt the weaknesses in our economies before all this began," he said.

'Wishful thinking'