TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey’s foreign minister slams EU's indifference to Syria refugee crisis
In an op-ed he wrote for the Financial Times, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the block's "inaction on Syrian refugees is a stain on human conscience.”
Turkey’s foreign minister slams EU's indifference to Syria refugee crisis
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference, January 13, 2020. / Reuters
March 22, 2020

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said the European Union would no longer stand as a beacon for human rights and international law if it continues to stand by Greece's side as the country continues its harsh treatment of asylum seekers at its border and refuse the share the burden of the refugee crisis.

In an article he wrote for the Financial Times, Cavusoglu said Turkey has long called for the EU to address the conflict in Syria where millions are being displaced. He also pointed out to the rising extremism, xenophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism in the block.

EU and the UK have abandoned its commitments of the 2016 refugee deal and chose to be complacent with such conflicts despite Turkey's offer for help in resolving them, he said, adding that "if we cannot prevent these calamities at source, everyone will suffer." 

Turkey, which hosts 3.6 million Syrians in its border and helps 5.5 million inside Syria cannot continue to protect the borders of NATO and Europe alone, he wrote, pointing out to the ongoing Syrian conflict that leads to a continued outpour into the country. 

That’s why Turkey declared last month that it could not absorb any more refugees and it will no longer stop those in the country from leaving, he said.

Recommended

Last month, Turkey opened its borders for asylum seekers seeking a way to Europe, accusing the EU of failing to keep promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

"What followed is a disgrace to the EU and a stain on human conscience," Cavusoglu said, adding the EU and its parliamentarians did little more than watch on as Greek forces sprayed tear gas and fired on people at their border. 

An estimated 2,000 migrants are still camped out on the Greek-Turkish border in order to cross into Europe to seek asylum. 

Greek security forces have left at least four people dead as they used disproportionate force on asylum seekers, with tear gas, pressurised water and live ammunition.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising