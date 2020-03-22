French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to close France's border with Britain on Friday if Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to take more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, a French newspaper reported.

On Friday evening, Johnson ordered pubs, restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors to slow the accelerating spread of the disease, days after other European countries put their citizens on lockdown.

French newspaper Liberation, citing sources in Macron's office, said Johnson's decision came after the French leader gave him an ultimatum on Friday morning, threatening an entry ban on any traveller from the UK if there were no new measures.

"We had to clearly threaten him to make him finally budge," the report quoted an Elysee official as saying.

Contacted by Reuters, Macron's office declined to comment. But a source close to Macron confirmed there was a phone call between the two leaders on Friday.

"The way it's presented is a bit harsh, but we were indeed preparing to close (the border)," the source told Reuters.

Asked about the report, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: "As the Prime Minister said on Friday, these new measures were taken based on scientific advice and in keeping with the government’s action plan set out two weeks ago."