The typically boisterous streets of India's capital fell silent on Sunday as the country observed a 14-hour “people's curfew” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for in a national address to stem the rising coronavirus caseload.

In a speech last week, Modi asked Indians to stay at home but go out on their balconies at 5 p.m. with pots and pans to cheer front-line health care workers.

Most businesses were expected to be closed on Sunday except for essential services like hospitals.

A road in New Delhi near a Sufi shrine where hundreds of pilgrims often camp was empty except for an occasional passing car.

First nationwide effort

While some Indian states had already issued stay-in-place orders, Sunday marked the first nationwide effort at social isolation practices the World Health Organization believes are critical to flattening the infection curve worldwide.