Slovak President Zuzana Caputova appointed a new centre-right coalition led by Prime Minister Igor Matovic on Saturday, after a February election swept anti-graft parties to power.

Matovic and his team were sworn in at a ceremony with participants wearing facial masks as a precaution against coronavirus. Slovakia has reported 137 cases of it this month and no deaths.

The government handover comes as the central European country of 5.5 million people battles the coronavirus outbreak that has put Europe on lockdown, pressuring Matovic's four-party coalition to agree a cabinet quickly.

The government replaced a centre-left Smer party-led administration that has ruled the country through a period of economic growth since 2012, and for 12 of the last 14 years.