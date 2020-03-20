The United States and China on Friday took their growing clash over the coronavirus pandemic to social media, with Beijing telling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he was "lying through (his) teeth."

In an interview on Fox News, Pompeo said Beijing "wasted valuable days" after identifying the novel coronavirus by letting "hundreds of thousands" leave the epicentre of Wuhan to places including Italy, which has surpassed China as the country with the highest death toll.

"The Chinese Communist Party didn't get it right and put countless lives at risk as a result of that," Pompeo said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying voiced anger on Twitter, writing in English:,"Stop lying through your teeth!"

"As WHO experts said, China's efforts averted hundreds of thousands of infection cases," she tweeted.

She said that China first told the United States of the novel coronavirus outbreak on January 3, with the State Department alerting Americans in Wuhan on January 15.

"And now blame China for delay? Seriously?" she wrote.