Wall Street stocks plunged again on Friday bringing the market's worst week since 2008 to a grim conclusion, as the worsening coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.

After a volatile session which saw stocks spend part of the day in positive territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.6 percent, or around 915 points, to end at 19,173.98, again dropping below the level when President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The broad-based S&P 500 dove 4.3 percent to close at 2,304.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 3.8 percent to finish at 6,875.52.

The mounting list of restrictions on commerce led economists to slash their forecasts by the day.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered non-essential businesses to close and banned all gatherings, a dramatic escalation of mitigation steps after the nation's most-populous state, California, on Thursday directed its 40 million residents to stay at home.

IHS Markit now sees a contraction of 13 percent in the second quarter after projecting a 5.4 percent decline just four days ago.