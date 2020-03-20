Hundreds of thousands of refugees living in precarious conditions across Asia are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak, with border closures raising the risk of their forced repatriation, human rights groups said on Friday.

The Covid-19 outbreak has infected more than 245,000 people worldwide and killed over 10,000, according to trackers.

Refugees and stateless people in camps are among the hardest hit as they are confined to restricted spaces with few amenities and limited access to healthcare, said Themba Lewis, secretary-general of the charity Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network (APRRN).

"If you are a refugee facing the Covid-19 outbreak, you cannot advocate for your own needs. You do not have influence over decisions being made about your access to healthcare, tests, or even basic information," he said.

"These populations are particularly precariously placed," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Aid agencies concerned about camps

Aid agencies are particularly concerned about large, crowded camps including Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, home to about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar in 2017.

Along the Thai-Myanmar border, about 31,000 refugees from Myanmar live in nine camps, while nearly 60,000 Sri Lankan Tamils are in camps in southern India. More than 2 million Afghans live in camps in Iran and Pakistan.

To date, there are no confirmed cases of infection among refugees and asylum seekers in South Asia and Southeast Asia, according to UNHCR, the main United Nations refugee agency.

"We are collaborating with partners and national authorities to ensure that these populations are included in all preparedness and response planning," a spokeswoman at UNHCR's regional office in Bangkok said.

Mass returns