Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree on Friday postponing all events related to science, culture and art, as it seeks to contain a surge in coronavirus cases.

Turkey confirmed its fourth death from the novel coronavirus late Thursday while noting that the number of new cases had risen by 168.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that an 85-year-old woman had succumbed to the virus. He added that 168 out of 1,981 tests conducted in the past 24 hours had come back positive, bringing the total number of patients to 359 from 191.

"Our pain has increased, but we will succeed," he added.

The decree published in the Official Gazette on Friday said all meetings and activities, indoors or outdoors, related to science, culture, art and other similar fields would be postponed until the end of April.