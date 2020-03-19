Hungarian foreign minister said Thursday the EU and Turkey should negotiate on the asylum-seekers on the Greece-Turkish border.

“Turkey and the EU should ink a new agreement,” Peter Szijjarto told in a press conference.

Szijjarto said the pressure on the Turkish-Greek border would not decrease unless Brussels took Turkey’s requests and concerns seriously.

He added that he had a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and they discussed energy security and the refugee crisis.

Turkey prevented a total of 455,000 asylum seekers who tried to cross Europe last year, Szijjarto said, adding that Turkey would face another migration flow from Syria.

Reminding the 2016 EU-Turkey refugee agreement, he said the EU has not paid the full amount on over $6 billion in refugee aid to Turkey.

He said Brussels and Ankara should realistically negotiate the refugee issue.