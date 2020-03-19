As the world comes to terms with the upheaval caused by the coronavirus crisis, many are responding in familiar and unfortunate ways.

The fact that the virus originated in the Chinese region of Wuhan has not been lost on many who are looking for an easy target to blame.

Since it first appeared in late December last year, the Covid-19 virus has spread globally, infecting more than 220,000 people across more than 176 states, at the time of publication.

The number of deaths is currently close to 9,000 with China, Italy, and Iran leading the pack in terms of fatalities.

While China initially bore the brunt of the crisis, the virus is now firmly embedded in Western states, with the UK and US in particular struggling to form coherent responses.

In many cases reactions to the pandemic have arguably helped the coronavirus establish strong footholds in those countries.

In the UK, the initial response was to experiment with an ill-thought-out ‘herd immunity’ strategy, which was later found to be inadequate in dealing with the crisis.

In the US, President Donald Trump seemed to deny the seriousness of the crisis when an increasing number of cases were being reported in his country.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” He wrote on Twitter on March 9.

Fast forward ten days, and the president has a very different response but one which still deflects the blame from himself and his administration’s response to the crisis.

“The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!” he said addressing Americans from his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The symbolism of referring to the virus as ‘Chinese Virus’ riled up his critics, who accused the Republican leader of racism.

Popular Twitter user ‘Respectable Lawyer’ summarised his thoughts, making the comparison with far-right messaging:

“The whole "Chinese virus" thing reminds me that so much of right-wing messaging can be boiled down to the OK sign: Do something that is obviously flaunting racism but that also has plausible deniability. When people react, play innocent. Right out of Richard Spencer's playbook.”

Attacks on Asians