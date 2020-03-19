WORLD
3 MIN READ
German police in nationwide raids on far-right group
After a racist gunman shot dead nine people of migrant backgrounds in the city of Hanau last month, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declared far-right extremism was "the biggest security threat facing Germany".
German police in nationwide raids on far-right group
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. / Reuters Archive
March 19, 2020

German police on Thursday raided sites across the country linked to a far-right group banned by the interior ministry, weeks after a racist gunman shot dead nine people of migrant backgrounds.

"Since the early hours, police measures are going on in ten states" out of Germany's 16, interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter wrote on Twitter.

"For the first time, the interior minister has banned a 'Citizens of the Reich' group," Alter added.

"Even in these times of crisis, we will fight far-right extremism, racism and anti-Semitism."

The "United German Peoples and Tribes" organisation banned on Thursday belongs to a wider "Citizens of the Reich" movement fed by conspiracy theories.

Its adherents question the legitimacy of the modern Federal Republic of Germany and have in the past entered into armed confrontations with police.

Recommended

In a 2016 shootout, a Reichsbuerger-linked man killed an officer and wounded two more.

He was later sentenced to life in prison.

After a racist gunman shot dead nine people of migrant backgrounds in the city of Hanau last month, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declared far-right extremism "the biggest security threat facing Germany" and announced increased police measures.

Seehofer said the far right had left "a trail of blood" in recent months. Two people died in an attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle in October and a pro-migrant politician was murdered at his home in June.

Separately, 12 men were arrested across Germany in February on suspicion of planning attacks on mosques aimed at bringing about "a civil-war-like situation".

The government has announced hundreds of new posts for federal police and security services to strengthen surveillance of the far-right scene and is considering tighter laws on gun ownership.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit