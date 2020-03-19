Turkish-made coronavirus rapid testing kits will be available for use in the next one or two days, the country's health minister said on Thursday.

"In the coming one or two days, a quick diagnosis kit will be ready," Fahrettin Koca told lawmakers in the Turkish Parliament.

"Turkey has conducted over 10,000 tests so far ... Our target is to carry out at least 10,000 to 15,000 tests daily," he said.

Koca said the government will also increase the number of laboratories to 36 nationwide.

"As of today, 18 labs are conducting tests in coordination with two university foundations."