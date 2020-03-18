The European Union sealed off its borders on Wednesday to try to put the brakes on the ferocious spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths on the continent soared past the toll in Asia.

Millions of people are on strict lockdown in Europe, now the epicentre of Covid-19 with more than 3,400 deaths recorded, according to an AFP tally.

The United States and Britain led a multi-billion-dollar global fightback against the economic havoc unleashed by Covid-19, but financial markets were unimpressed, with Asian and European stocks plunging further.

Governments across the world have imposed draconian measures to try to slow the pace of infections, confining people to their homes, closing shops, restaurants and schools, dramatically changing life as we know it.

The coronavirus outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year, has quickly marched across the globe, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing almost 7,900.

Europe has now recorded 3,421 deaths — including 2,503 in Italy — leapfrogging Asia with 3,384, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT.

Economy packages from EU countries

As the spectre of a deep global recession looms large, London and Washington on Tuesday announced massive economic stimulus packages after coming under fire over their response to the crisis.

British finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled an "unprecedented package" of government-backed loans worth 330 billion pounds ($400 billion) for businesses struggling in the sudden economic paralysis caused by mass self-quarantine.

Similar measures have been introduced by France and Germany, the two leading members of the 27-member European Union.

The Czech government is also preparing up to 100 billion crowns ($4.05 billion) in direct aid for businesses and 900 billion more through loan guarantees to help recovery from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.

The combined aid is equal to almost 18 percent of the central European country's economic output in 2019 and will go to businesses hurt as the Czech Republic, like much of Europe, shuts shops and factories, closes borders and puts people on lockdown to fight the virus's spread.

Babis called on companies not to start firing workers as he announced his economic plans.

Entry-ban from EU

EU leaders decided on Tuesday to impose an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for 30 days, the most significant emergency measure from Brussels, which has struggled to develop a unified response.