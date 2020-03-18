BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
India halts key policy plans as revenues shrink – sources
India's income tax revenues contracted 3.5 percent in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which began in April 2019, and income from other taxes grew by a meagre 3.8 percent, the finance ministry told parliament.
India halts key policy plans as revenues shrink – sources
Indian stockbrokers watch the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020. / AP Archive
March 18, 2020

India has dropped at least three crucial policy initiatives, including lowering import taxes on vegetable oils, as the outbreak of the coronavirus hits government revenue collection, two sources said on Tuesday.

India's income tax revenues contracted 3.5 percent in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which began in April 2019, and income from other taxes grew by a meagre 3.8 percent, the finance ministry told parliament on Monday.

The food ministry had proposed lowering import taxes on crude and refined vegetable oils, including palm oil, by 3-7 percent to keep a lid on domestic prices that leapt more than 11 percent after India restricted palm oil imports from Malaysia in January.

But the finance ministry rejected that proposal due to revenue concerns, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India had been the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for five years, but purchases ground to a halt after the January curbs, a retaliation for then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of New Delhi's policy regarding its Muslim minority.

The finance ministry also shelved other proposal by the food ministry that would have raised the supply of highly subsidised rice and wheat to millions of people under the world's biggest food welfare programme, said the sources, who did not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media.

Recommended

The food ministry had favoured raising the supply of subsidised rice and wheat to 7 kg a month from the current 5 kg for most beneficiaries – a proposal that would have cost the government an extra $40.4 million (3 billion rupees), they said.

In the next financial year, beginning in April, India plans to spend $15.5 billion to run its mammoth food welfare programme, which gives rice and wheat to 67 percent of India's 1.3 billion people at about 10 percent of the market price.

The finance ministry has also put off a plan by the food ministry to give vitamin-fortified rice to millions of poverty-stricken people. The rice fortification plan involved an expenditure of 5 trillion rupees, the sources said.

Faced with the prospect of lower revenues this year and in 2020-21, the finance ministry has asked other departments to avoid any new proposals and also curb non-essential expenditures, the sources said.

A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.

Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US