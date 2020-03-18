India has dropped at least three crucial policy initiatives, including lowering import taxes on vegetable oils, as the outbreak of the coronavirus hits government revenue collection, two sources said on Tuesday.

India's income tax revenues contracted 3.5 percent in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, which began in April 2019, and income from other taxes grew by a meagre 3.8 percent, the finance ministry told parliament on Monday.

The food ministry had proposed lowering import taxes on crude and refined vegetable oils, including palm oil, by 3-7 percent to keep a lid on domestic prices that leapt more than 11 percent after India restricted palm oil imports from Malaysia in January.

But the finance ministry rejected that proposal due to revenue concerns, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India had been the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for five years, but purchases ground to a halt after the January curbs, a retaliation for then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of New Delhi's policy regarding its Muslim minority.

The finance ministry also shelved other proposal by the food ministry that would have raised the supply of highly subsidised rice and wheat to millions of people under the world's biggest food welfare programme, said the sources, who did not wish to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to media.