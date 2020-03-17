Addressing concerns of the fallout from coronavirus, in an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday the Turkish Central Bank Monetary Policy Committee cut its policy rate from 10.75 to 9.75 percent.

The bank underlined that the downside risks of the year-end inflation projection have risen, led by a mild trend in core inflation indicators, a sharp fall in international commodity prices, and the increased disinflationary effects of aggregate demand conditions.

"The Committee assesses that maintaining a sustained disinflation process is a key factor for achieving lower sovereign risk, lower long-term interest rates, and stronger economic recovery," it said, adding that new data or information may lead it to revise its stance.

In a separate statement, the Central Bank announced moves to cushion the virus's likely economic and financial fallout.

The moves aim to enhance predictability, secure uninterrupted credit flow to the corporate sector, and boost the cash flow of exporting firms.

It will provide banks with as much liquidity as they need through intraday and overnight standing facilities, it said.