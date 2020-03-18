A Turkish publication that recently began broadcasting in Berlin received a threating letter by a racist group on Tuesday, according to TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief.

Kaan Elbir told Anadolu Agency the letter was sent to TRT Deutsch office and was signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group carrying the name of a notorious military group that was among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

Elbir said there was a pig's head in the letter and insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.