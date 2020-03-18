WORLD
German racist group threatens TRT Deutsch in letter
TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief Kaan Elbir says racist Prinz Eugen Group-signed letter showed a pig's head and carried insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Erdogan.
TRT Deutsch launched in January 20, 2020 focuses on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in German language.
March 18, 2020

A Turkish publication that recently began broadcasting in Berlin received a threating letter by a racist group on Tuesday, according to TRT Deutsch editor-in-chief.

Kaan Elbir told Anadolu Agency the letter was sent to TRT Deutsch office and was signed by the racist Prinz Eugen Group carrying the name of a notorious military group that was among SS soldiers during the Nazi era.

Elbir said there was a pig's head in the letter and insults directed at Islam and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Keep building your mosques so that enough space is available for our pigs. Get out of Berlin," the letter read.

TRT Deutsch attracted attention and "Foundation of TRT Deutsch made headlines in the Bild newspaper," he said. 

"There is prejudice against TRT. We aim to express the problems and unspoken issues in Germany."

SOURCE:AA
