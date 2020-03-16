The novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 adding to the urgency felt by many countries to take action to halt its spread.

States that had not been affected as strongly by the disease began talking about “flattening the curve”.

Many of the consequent strategies involved in stopping the virus involve social isolation to reduce or slow infections.

In a pandemic, if a virus spreads unchecked, too many people get sick at the same time and this causes a heavy burden on healthcare resources. This can lead to a shortage of ICU (intensive care unit) beds, respirator shortages for those whose breathing has been affected by Covid-19, and heightens risks faced by frontline medical workers, such as doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Since Covid-19 is a virus that sickens people exponentially or at an accelerating rate, “flattening the curve” is especially important in coronavirus cases.

In a Medium article, data scientist Tomas Pueyo discusses, pointed out that in “South Korea cases have exploded, but ... Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand or Hong Kong haven’t.”

He argued this was down to the strategies used by those countries to ‘flatten the curve’.

Pueyo concluded that “Countries that act fast can reduce the number of deaths by a factor of ten. And that’s just counting the fatality rate. Acting fast also drastically reduces the cases, making this even more of a no-brainer.”

Flattening the curve means spreading the infection over a longer period of time rather than allowing many people to get sick at the same time. The reasoning follows that while the number of infections may remain the same in the end, if they are spread out over time, it would be less taxing for hospitals and healthcare professionals.