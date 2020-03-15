WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin asks court if he can amend constitution to run again for president
His intervention raised the prospect of him serving another two six-year consecutive terms after 2024, though the Kremlin points out that Putin has not yet said whether he will run again in 2024.
Putin asks court if he can amend constitution to run again for president
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the lower house of parliament to consider constitutional changes in Moscow, Russia March 10, 2020. / Reuters
March 15, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally asked the country's constitutional court if it is legal for him to change the constitution, the Kremlin said on Saturday, a move that could allow him to remain in power until 2036.

Putin in January unveiled a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional overhaul, which the Kremlin billed as a redistribution of power from the presidency to parliament.

But Putin, 67, who has dominated Russia's political landscape for two decades as either president or prime minister, made a dramatic appearance in parliament on Tuesday to back a new amendment that would allow him to ignore a current constitutional ban on him running again in 2024.

His intervention raised the prospect of him serving another two six-year consecutive terms after 2024, though the Kremlin points out that Putin has not yet said whether he will run again in 2024.

Recommended

The Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday that Putin had signed off on the constitutional changes after they were approved by both house of the country's parliament and by regional parliaments.

The constitutional court must now rule whether the changes are legal ahead of a planned nationwide vote on the shake-up due on April 22.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that police had detained around 50 people in Moscow on Saturday protesting against Putin's plan to change the constitution.

Footage showed riot police bundling protesters into buses near the headquarters of the FSB security service in central Moscow. They had been lining up to take turns to hold single-person protest pickets.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin